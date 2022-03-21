THESE are the primary schools in Newport which have received "excellent" ratings for one or more categories in their most recent inspection reports.

Mandatory school inspections have been paused since 2020, because of the widespread disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused for teachers and pupils.

In some cases, this has meant 10 years have passed since inspectors last visited schools - and in that time, pupils and staff will have moved on.

The most recent method of grading schools looks at five different areas of inspection: standards; wellbeing and attitudes to learning; teaching and learning experiences; care, support and guidance; and leadership and management.

Some older Estyn reports may include slightly different areas of inspection.

According to Wales' inspection service, Estyn, half of Newport's 44 primary schools can be considered "excellent" in one or more area.

Four of the city's primary schools earned a clean sweep of "excellent" ratings when inspectors last visited.

Gaer Primary is "a happy and caring community where pupils have strong attitudes to learning and very good behaviour," Estyn found.

Glan Usk Primary was commended for its "creative and innovative" teaching and its pupils' "exceptionally strong" attitudes to learning.

At Glasllwch Primary, inspectors found the teaching standard was "consistently high" and the "very supportive and hardworking team of staff".

And they described St Julian's Primary as "a thriving, fully inclusive learning community where many pupils make exceptional progress and achieve high standards".

Many other city schools earned "excellent" in one or more area of inspection.

They include Clytha Park Primary, where pupils "show a superb attitude to all aspects of school life" and staff "provide outstanding support for pupils’ personal development".

At Eveswell Primary, inspectors commended teachers' attention to detail and said "pupils have extensive opportunities to develop an awareness of the historical, cultural and sporting background of their local area".

Teachers at High Cross Primary "plan creative and interesting lessons that engage pupils’ interest and enthusiasm well", and pupils there learn in "a supportive and inclusive environment".

Estyn singled out ICT learning as an "outstanding feature" of Langstone Primary where, in addition, "nearly all pupils are well mannered and respectful and show a high level of care for each other".

And at Maindee Primary, inspectors found "an extremely inclusive, caring and welcoming environment" and a school that "has very strong links with the local community".

Pupil wellbeing at Malpas Court Primary was "excellent", inspectors found, and "staff act quickly and sensitively to respond to any pupil concerns" in "a fully inclusive community".

Estyn said teachers at Monnow Primary "deliver a rich and varied curriculum" and "highly effective and stimulating learning experiences".

At Pentrepoeth Primary, under a previous way of measuring success, the school earned top grades for "high quality" teaching and for promoting pupil's personal and social development.

The learning environment at Pillgwenlly Primary was praised by inspectors for fostering "a very strong ethos of equality", as were the school’s literacy and numeracy clubs.

Estyn found "a highly caring and nurturing community" when they visited Ringland Primary, which "places a strong emphasis on mental wellbeing".

At Rogerstone Primary, "pupils display exceptional attitudes to learning" and staff "treat them with kindness and consideration, and in most classes have high expectations of what they can achieve".

Inspectors said Somerton Primary "supports pupils’ social and emotional development highly effectively", and the school leaders' "high expectations... for pupils and staff derive from firm educational values".

Pupils at St Joseph's RC Primary "behave exceptionally well in lessons" and "work confidently and effectively". Estyn also praised the school's "highly effective teaching strategies" and its "very strong and successful partnership with parents and carers".

And the care, support and guidance for pupils at St Mary's RC Primary was "outstanding" and "promotes pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development", inspectors said.

Similarly, they commended St Woolos Primary for its focus on pupils’ health and wellbeing, and its support strategies "have a very positive effect on many disadvantaged and vulnerable families in the local area".

Three Welsh-medium primary schools in Newport also earned "excellent" ratings in one or more area of inspection.

Estyn praised Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon for its "exceptional range of special partnerships" and "very successful links with the community and local businesses".

Inspectors were impressed with the standards at Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd, where "nearly all pupils treat each other, staff and adults with genuine respect and courtesy" and the school's learning experiences "motivate nearly all pupils exceptionally well".

And at Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael, they found "exceptionally effective" leadership and "stimulating lessons that gain the interest of almost all pupils regularly".

Five other city schools - Glan Llyn Primary, Jubilee Park Primary, Milton Primary, Tredegar Park Primary and Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli - are relatively new and Estyn does not currently hold inspection report data on them.