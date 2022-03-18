A MOTHER has been accused of the neglect and manslaughter of her three-year-old son.
Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, appeared via video link at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Abubakar is charged with the manslaughter of Taiwo Abubakar, who was found dead at home on June 29 2020.
She is also charged with two counts of child neglect.
The defendant, who has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, was ordered to remain living at an address chosen for her by the clinician responsible for her care.
The case will next be heard in the crown court on April 14 due to the seriousness of the alleged offences.
