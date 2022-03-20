A TORFAEN woman is hoping to inspire other people to accept the way they look - after winning a place in the Miss Wales 2022 final.

Ellie Owen from Cwmbran is taking part in her first pageant and hopes to show people that they do not need make-up to be beautiful.

“I want to inspire younger people because when you are young, you are looking on Facebook and Instagram all the time at people who are looking perfect, and it is not real," she said.

“I don’t wear a lot of make-up much and I want people to know its okay to be natural.”

Miss Owen had to build up the courage and confidence to apply for the pageant, but is excited to be taking part.

“I wanted to apply last year but you have got to have the confidence and I wasn’t quite there," she said. "This year I thought with covid you have just got to do what you got to do.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got to the final. It’s the first time I have entered anything like this, and it is quite scary and overwhelming. I think getting to the final is something to be proud of.”

She continued: “When you’re younger and in school, you get horrible people who knock your confidence and I want young girls to feel like they can do anything and to be an inspiration.”

Miss Owen is looking forward to raising money for charity as part of her work in the final. The dental nurse said: “I like supporting charities as me and my family have supported charities.”

She is planning to complete a number of challenges including climbing the local mountains, dog walking and hopefully a tough mudder style assault course. She has also donated directly to Miss Wales’ charity Beauty with a Purpose.

Miss Owen is being sponsored by her father’s company King Financial Services and her former employer Poppies Nursery.

