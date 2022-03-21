A GRANDFATHER was headbutted by a thug at a supermarket petrol station who then ran him over because he wasn’t wearing a coronavirus mask.

Darren Smith, 47, was annoyed with Stephen Callaghan because he had a Covid-19 mask exemption badge while filling up his car at Morrisons in Caerphilly.

Nicholas Gedge, prosecuting, played CCTV footage of the defendant assaulting his victim inside the petrol station shop.

Smith left, got into his car and ran Mr Callaghan over as he emerged.

The victim was taken to hospital but "luckily" did not suffer any serious injuries, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant, of Ceiriog Drive, Caerphilly, admitted assault by beating and dangerous driving.

MORE NEWS

He has 13 previous convictions for 39 offences, including assault, public disorder and theft.

Martha Smith-Higgins, representing Smith, said: “He lost his temper. It’s as simple as that.”

She asked the court to take into account her client’s guilty pleas and suspend the inevitable prison sentence.

Judge Daniel Williams told Smith: “On October 25 last year, Mr Callaghan went to the Morrisons petrol store in Caerphilly, he was getting fuel.

“His two grandchildren were in his car.

“When he went into the shop, he was wearing a Covid-19 mask exemption badge and you took exception to him not wearing a mask.

“Footage from inside the shop shows that you headbutted Mr Callaghan and there was an exchange of blows then between the two of you within the shop which was witnessed by others.

“A witness heard you say words to the effect that you would take this outside."

The judge added: “You then went from the shop to your car and when Mr Callaghan emerged from the shop, you drove your car at speed towards and into collision with him, causing him to go to the ground.

“Luckily the injuries he sustained were relatively modest, they could have been far worse.

“This was, Mr Smith, I’m afraid, and as I hope you recognise, an outrageous and mindless episode of violence, aggravated by your previous convictions and aggravated by the fact that you were using your car as a weapon.”

Smith was jailed for nine months and banned from driving for two years and 18 months.