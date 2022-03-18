GOOGLE Maps users were reporting issues with the mapping site on Friday afternoon.

People were left unable to navigate the site, app or even get the map to load.

According to Down Detector, issues started just after 3.44pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the social media site were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.

User reports indicate Google Maps is having problems since 3:44 PM GMT. https://t.co/eUScjzNVq3 RT if you're also having problems #googlemapsdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) March 18, 2022

Of the problems reported, 61% related to problems with the website while 39% reported problems with the app.

According to the heat map, the worst affected areas are Manchester and London.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

Many users who came into problems have taken to social media to express their frustration.

One Twitter user complained: "Sweet time for Google maps to be broken while I am trying to locate an address on a day when all shops are shut. #IsThisTheRealLifeIsThisJustFantasy.

Another said: "Never thought I’d complain about this but why is Google Maps down??"

While a third added: "Google Maps being down just crashed everything at my job."

The Independent reported that "the world has disappeared" with issues with the mapping service being recorded around the world on Down Detector.