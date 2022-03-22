The Celtic Manor Resort are holding a selection of open days to advertise vacancies. The Celtic Manor Resort is looking for candidates to fill positions within their sales, revenue and marketing teams. There are also a variety of vacancies open for other roles around the resort including in the kitchen, behind the bar and on the golf course. They are also advertising roles at the International Convention Centre Wales so there is bound to be a role to suit your skills and interests.
Open days are being held at The Parkgate Hotel, International Convention Centre Wales and the Celtic Manor Resort for you to find out more about the roles available, all you need to bring is your CV and ID documentation that confirms your eligibility to work in the UK. Dates and venues listed below:
29th March: International Convention Centre Wales (ICCW) vacancies @ The ICCW.
31st March: Sales and Marketing Vacancies @ The Parkgate Hotel (8am-10am) and The Celtic Manor Resort (3pm-7pm).
1st April: All collection jobs @ The Alacrity Building Newport
The Celtic Manor Resort also holds informal meet ups and discussions every Monday afternoon for those looking to discuss current available job opportunities. They have everything on offer from part time roles or roles to kickstart your career and these informal events are a great way to ease yourself in, meet the team and get to know the Celtic Collection before committing to anything to serious. No need to book for these, just register here and arrive any time between 3.30pm and 6pm.
To find out more about Celtic Collection’s vacancies, open days and informal career meet ups visit: www.celtic-manor.com/careers.
