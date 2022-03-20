A SKATEBOARDER from Newport who is the voice behind an ongoing campaign to open an indoor skatepark in the city says there is a huge amount of support for the idea.

Currently, Newport only has one outdoor skatepark at Tredegar Park – which means those wanting to skate indoors have to travel to either Cardiff or Bristol.

It comes as skateboarding has seen a rise in popularity in the last two years – with many taking up the action sport as an alternative to sports which couldn't be played during the covid pandemic.

Alan Cains wants to set up an indoor skatepark in Newport.

And as Newport’s skating community continues to grow, veteran skater Alan Cains believes its time the city had its own indoor skating centre.

“Skateboarding is bigger than its ever been,” Mr Cains told the Argus.

“The scene is phenomenal here in Newport, but we feel really underrepresented. There’s so much support for an indoor skatepark in the city – we’ve got more than 500 followers now on our Instagram page who are backing the project.

“We’ve only got the one skatepark in Tredegar Park and it’s quite an advanced one – otherwise people are having to drive to Cardiff or Bristol to skate indoors.”

Skateboarders in Monmouth.

Mr Cains – who is a former mental health nurse – has now set up a Crowdfunder page to help raise funds to kickstart the project.

What’s more, the 46-year-old skater started a not-for-profit social enterprise, ‘No Comply. Newport’ with the aim of securing a permanent home for an indoor skate park.

“I’ve done a load of drawings and designs of how I see it looking,” he added.

“I’ve talked to the council and potential funders that could help us out. One local funder thought it was a really good project and said they’d back us.

“I’d say we have around £3,000 for the project – as well as what’s been building in the Crowdfunder we set up.”

Skateboarding has seen a rise in popularity during the pandemic. (Picture: No Comply. Newport)

In terms of a location, Mr Cains says he has explored options in Friars Walk and Kingsway Centre and is open to other possibilities.

His ultimate goal is to create a fully-inclusive skatepark.

“That’s my dream idea – to create somewhere where we can offer skating to everybody that wants to try it," he said. "I’d love it to be accessible for everyone.”

Mr Cains is hoping to raise around £20,000 in order to get the initial project off the ground.

“The initial project would run between six to 12 months,” he said.

Tredegar Park is currently Newport's only skatepark.

“Once we’ve established a target audience, the goal will be to move into a larger facility, building a bigger skatepark, based on users requirements.”

Mr Cains' Crowdfunder can be viewed here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/no-comply-newport-indoor-skatepark