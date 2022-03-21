A MAN who was found making an explosive device in Blaenavon has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
Martin Johnson, 55, was arrested in April 2021 after the army’s bomb disposal unit were called to Trem-Y-Mynydd in Blaenavon.
Johnson, of Nether Court in Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday after admitting making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.
The court heard that Johnson made an improvised explosive device Trem-Y-Mynydd in Blaenavon between January 1, 2020 and April 8, 2021.
Judge David Wynn Morgan made Johnson the subject of a hospital order under section 37 of the mental health act.
A section 37 order is made if defendants need to be remanded to a hospital instead of prison. A section 37 order initially lasts for six months, but can be extended by a clinician an indefinite number of times.
Matthew Roberts appeared for the prosecution and Owen Williams appeared on behalf of the defendant.
