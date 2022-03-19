THERE has been an overwhelming show of support for emergency appeal to help to the people of Ukraine.

This week the South Wales Argus and its sister newspapers across the Newsquest family launched a joint fundraising appeal to support the Ukrainian people caught up in the conflict.

We want to help. Our readers want to help. Dozens of news titles run by Newsquest across the UK are coming together to convey a simple message – let’s give what we can and do what we can do.

We are joining forces with a single appeal across all our news titles, allowing readers to contribute to to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, via a Justgiving page if they want to join us in doing what we can to help.

And since its launch, political leaders across Gwent have lent their support to our appeal.

That support continues, with Newport West MP Ruth Jones saying: “I’m proud to support my local newspaper, the South Wales Argus, in this good cause to help the people of Ukraine their most desperate hour.

"It is this spirit of solidarity and communities coming together to pool resources that speaks best to our essential humanity. I really do support this fundraising initiative.”

Newport West's Senedd member, Jayne Bryant, has also backed the appeal. She said: "The horrors that we are witnessing in Ukraine is something that we had all hoped was consigned to the past."

She added: "Here in Wales, we want to show the world what it means to be a nation of sanctuary.

"I’m glad to see the Argus’ campaign on this and I know that, during these difficult times, so many people here want to do all they can to help. Compassion and solidarity in action."

In Torfaen, the MP Nick Thomas-Symonds also backed our campaign. He said: "Local newspapers are so important to our democracy, not only in terms of holding public representatives to account, but also in raising the profile of issues and co-ordinating support.

"This joint fundraising venture is an important initiative in doing all we can to support the people of Ukraine."

And Torfaen's Senedd member, Lynne Neagle, said she was "really pleased to see the Argus running this campaign".

"Wales, as a Nation of Sanctuary, stands ready to welcome people fleeing Ukraine," she said. "The Welsh Government will be providing £4 million in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine that will help provide crucial support to many people in desperate need.

"The people of Torfaen have shown their true generosity, and it is no surprise to me that I have been contacted by several constituents with offers of support and a home.

"There will be a warm welcome waiting for all those who come to Wales."

In Blaenau Gwent, Senedd member Alun Davies said “Putin’s war in Ukraine has caused a devastating human tragedy and an urgent humanitarian crisis".

He added: "The images have horrified and moved us all and people across Wales have already responded with incredible generosity, but as the war continues and Russia’s attacks on civilians become even more indiscriminate, the need for urgent humanitarian and medical assistance is becoming ever-greater.

"I fully support this joint appeal by Newsquest and LOCALiQ to raise funds for the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and would encourage everyone to share and contribute what they can to help the people of Ukraine and to continue our proud tradition of standing up for and supporting people in need.”

And Peter Fox, the Senedd member for Monmouth, said: “In a single act taken by the dictator Vladimir Putin, peace and security in Europe was shattered, as tens of thousands of Russian troops marched into Ukraine."

He added: "It is right that we step up to the plate and play our part to help in, what is, the biggest crisis of modern times.

“Such generosity will not be forgotten and I urge you to throw your full weight behind this appeal.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths, who represents the South Wales East region in the Senedd, condemned the "unimaginable horrors" the Ukrainian people had endured.

"The defiance and bravery of the people of Ukraine in resisting their better equipped and larger neighbours, is an inspiration to us all," he added. "I want to voice my support for the Newsquest fundraiser for Ukraine. People across Gwent have already shown their amazing generosity and compassion, with an incredible amount of cash and supplies already collected.

"I know times are tough for many families, but if you can spare any cash then please give what you can to this appeal. Every penny will count for a country where even the basics are hard to come by due to the war."

