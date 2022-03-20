FIVE people have avoided jail following a drunken brawl in Blaenavon in the early hours of the morning.

Jasmine Brine, Jayden Brine, Benjamin Phillips, Stephen Shaw and Diesel Lucas appeared at Newport Crown Court following a confrontation on Broad Street shortly before 1am on August 22, 2020.

The incident lasted just under ten minutes in total.

Prosecutor Rhodri Jones said: “Miss Brine confronted a male, and then grabbed another male by the neck and threw him to the ground.

“Jayden Brine was also heavily involved, punching another male in the face.

“Mr Lucas rushed towards Mr Brine, punching him twice in the head, knocking him to the ground.”

Brine was attacked on the floor by Benjamin Phillips, the court heard. Mr Jones said he seemed to be knocked out, with CCTV footage showing his arm “flopping” to the floor as he was on the ground.

He suffered facial fractures as a result of the altercation.

Four of the defendants pleaded guilty to affray, while Stephen Shaw – of Ael Y Bryn in Blaenavon – pleaded guilty to the lesser section four public order offence.

“He alone is here for that particular offence,” said Eugene Egan, representing Shaw. “He did not use any violence at all.

“He is someone who in the last 18 months or so has sorted himself out significantly. He’s cut down on his drinking. He’s got himself a flat. He’s taken steps to address something [alcohol] that has bighted him all his life.”

Gareth Williams, representing Jasmine Brine, said: “She was there at the start of the incident. She was responsible, and that’s why she pleaded guilty.

“The delay in the case has allowed her to work on rehabilitating herself. She has reflected on this. She reflected on the injuries sustained by her brother. She has stopped drinking.”

Emma Harris, who appeared in court for Phillips, said: “He has now removed himself from the Blaenavon area. This has had a great effect on his wellbeing.

“Having purged alcohol and drugs, he now recognises the impact these had on him and those around him.”

At the time of the offence, Diesel Lucas – of Ael Y Bryn, Blaenavon – was 17 and would’ve been sentenced as a youth, but due to delays in proceedings, he is now 19 and was sentenced as an adult.

James Evans, representing Lucas, said: “He was of previous good character.

“His involvement came fairly late on as a result of being struck.”

“It took more than 11 months for matters to come to court, which is more than disappointing when a youth is involved,” said Judge Catherine Richards.

Steven Thomas, in mitigation for Jayden Brine, said: “He makes no excuses. He has no memory of the incident.

“There is no evidence he instigated the incident, he was supporting his sister.”

Jayden Brine, 25, was also sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker on November 14 last year in Cwmbran.

Mr Thomas said: “He takes full responsibility. He admits he was drunk and expresses genuine remorse.”

Sentencing the five, Judge Richards said: “Each of you played a part in that affray.

“Jasmine Brine must take responsibility for starting the brawl.

“Benjamin Phillips, you are lucky that Jayden Brine did not die or suffer more serious injuries.

“Such drunken violence impacts on all in the community.”

Phillips, 31, of High Street in Abersychan, was handed a 16 month sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jasmine Brine, 28, of Usk Way in Newport, was given a 12 month sentence - suspended for 12 months - and 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lucas and Shaw, 28, were handed 12-month community orders.

Jayden Brine, of Porthmawr Road in Cwmbran, was given a 12-month community order and a four-month curfew for affray and assaulting an emergency worker.