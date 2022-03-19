MCDONALD'S is bringing back fish fingers to its popular kids Happy Meals range.
Fish fingers are returning to all McDonald's stores in the UK after huge demand from customers.
The fish finger option on Happy Meals was limited to 160 restaurants since McDonald’s reopened due to the pandemic.
Customers can now choose from fish fingers, chicken McNuggets or veggie dippers with an apple and grape fruit bag or carrot bag side while drink options include water, milk, or Fruit Shoots.
It comes as the fast food chain brings iconic DreamWorks characters to Happy Meal boxes, including Shrek and Madagascar toys.
From March 2, each McDonald's Happy Meal will come with board games, cards and challenges or a limited-edition DreamWorks themed book.
The new range will feature an all-star line-up of ogres, trolls, dragons and talking donkeys.
Children can choose from 10 different toys, puzzles and games and challenges or read about the Adventures of Shrek and the Madagascar gang as well as transforming into Boss Baby or Toothless with the DreamWorks Digital Masks game on the Happy Meal app.
Both book and toy options are 100 per cent sustainable following an announcement to remove all non-sustainable plastic from McDonald’s Happy Meals from 2021.
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
