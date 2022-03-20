WALK in the footsteps of the Bridgerton family as you explore the real-life locations of Netflix's regency romance.

We have been eagerly waiting to return to the Ton since the popular period drama dropped in December 2020.

Now that Lady Whistledown and her readers are just moments away, we are searching for a way to bring Bridgerton's unique brand of escapism to life.

Whether you're planning a road trip to check out your favourite spots from the show or you need something to tie you over until the series drops on March 25, here are all the filming locations featured.

(L to R) Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Where was Bridgerton going to be filmed?





Originally, there were plans for an entire set to be built on Sunninghill Estate in Berkshire.

The production would include a London street with houses and shops, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

However, permission to build the set was refused since the construction would be in place for five years and three seasons.

Bridgerton in Bath

In season one, filming took place at the Holbourne Museum which acted as Lady Danbury's home.

Fans can also expect to spot the Royal Crescent and the Assembly Rooms in the upcoming season.

Last time around, the little Abbey Deli became the dress shop Modiste and we're likely to see it again in the second series.

Royal Crescent. Credit: Tripadvisor

Bridgerton in Wiltshire

Wiltshire was also featured in the first instalment through Wilton House.

It doubled up for the exterior of Hastings House which is home to fan favourite Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings' family, the impressive house near Salisbury.

Wilton House. Credit: Tripadvisor

Bridgerton in London

Londoners will also be able to spot several locations featured in the beloved regency drama.

Teaser images see the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, South London host the show's new cast members including Melissa Advani and Priya Kansara as Lady and Miss Eaton and Shelley Conn as Lady Mary Sharma.

It's not the first time that the college has appeared in a major production either, having previously featured in The Crown, Les Misérables and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Other Greenwich landmarks are expected to appear after the cast and crew took over the Georgian property Ranger's House on Greenwich Park, which houses The Wernher Collection.

Some interior shots for the Duke of Hating's home were also filmed at Syon House in west London.

Old Royal Naval College. Credit: Tripadvisor

Bridgerton in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire also prominently features during the series with filming taking place at both the Wrotham Park and Hatfield House.

The former is a neo-Palladian home owned by the prominent Byng family.

While Hatfield House was the 17th-century home of the 1st Earl of Salisbury.

It has been used in two other Netflix productions including in Rebecca (as Manderley and in Enola Holmes.

You will also have seen it in The Favourite, two Lara Croft movies and it has even doubled up as the Wayne Manor in the Tim Burton Batman films.

Filming took place both on the grounds and as well as the Marble Hall, the library, and in the West Garden.

Hatfield House. Credit: Tripadvisor

Bridgerton in Buckinghamshire

If you're from Buckinghamshire, you should see some familiar sights throughout the Bridgerton series.

The 18th-century property West Wycombe Park has been spotted in teaser material where its polo ground hosted a scene set at Royal Ascot that included Anthony and his love interest Kate Sharma.

The popular period building has also been used to film Downton Abbey and the 2017 TV adaptation of Howard’s End.

Additionally, the Couching in where the Duke and Daphne spent their wedding night in series one is actually a 15th century Tudor manor house in Buckinghamshire called Dorney Court.

Stowe Park in Buckinghamshire also doubled as Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens in London during the series.

West Wycombe Park. Credit: Tripadvisor

Bridgerton in Yorkshire

Viewers will find that the Duke of Hastings' home that they saw during the first series is actually made up of multiple filming locations.

One of these spots is the 18th-century building Castle Howard in Yorkshire.

The Stately home also appeared in the 1981 TV series and 2008 film Brideshead Revisited.

Castle Howard. Credit: Tripadvisor

Bridgerton in Surrey

Fans will also be able to spot Surrey which has made an appearance during filming.

The Featheringtons, in particular, are seen walking for suitors in Painshill Park with their fierce matriarch Lady Portia during the show.