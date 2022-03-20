FORMULA 1 begins a new season this weekend, with the first race of the campaign taking place in Bahrain on Sunday, March 20.
A new era for the competition will get underway then too, as a number of new rules have been implemented to keep the races exciting.
Traditionally regulations in the sport have been altered for safety reasons so that Formula 1 doesn't just let the cars keep getting faster and faster.
According to Sky Sports, the main reason is that Formula 1 wanted to move on from an era that has been dominated by Mercedes while also providing fewer overtaking opportunities than hoped due to the weight, speed, and downforce of the cars.
The new rules are aimed at improving the show, first and foremost, so here's a breakdown of what has changed.
Introducing the 2022 season opening titles! 🙌#F1IsBack #F1 pic.twitter.com/qFfWegNKXe— Formula 1 (@F1) March 17, 2022
Formula 1 2022 new rules
These rules are some of the biggest technical changes Formula 1 had made in a while.
The key changes, as broken down by Sky Sports, are:
- A ground-effect floor - The 2022 car has two long underfloor tunnels which create a 'ground effect' - meaning there is more suction under the car to pull it to the tarmac, while also ensuring more of the downforce is generated from under the car.
- A simplified front wing and a sharp new rear wing - These not only look great, but the completely new parts on the 2022 cars have been designed to stop sending airflow outwards, narrowing it instead. The curved rear wing still has DRS, although it may be less impactful.
- 18-inch tyres with wheel winglets - Another throwback addition, the bigger tyres are aesthetically pleasing while they should also improve the handling of the cars. The winglets have been added to help direct air away from the rear wing.
These rules are designed with a focus on shifting the aerodynamic focus from the wings to underneath the car, making it easier to follow the car in front, and thus improving racing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.