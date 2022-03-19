PIZZAEXPRESS is giving its customers the chance to grab a tasty deal until Thursday, April 7, in all of its restaurants nationwide.

The pizzeria’s Classic Margherita pizza is available for just £5 so if you’re hoping to indulge in a meal out and about during the week, you don’t need to look any further.

In 2002, the price of the classic tomato and mozzarella Margherita pizza was £5 so it’s a good idea to enjoy it at this price again while you can.

It’s important to note that the offer is only available in restaurants Monday to Thursday after 4pm until Thursday, April 7.

South Wales Argus: PizzaExpress Margherita pizza (PizzaExpress)PizzaExpress Margherita pizza (PizzaExpress)

This offer covers both gluten free and vegan options and customers can opt for the Romana upgrade for an additional £1.95.

How to get the £5 Margherita pizza deal at PizzaExpress

If this deal sounds like one you’d love to take advantage of, here’s how you can.

Customers will need to visit the PizzaExpress website and download a voucher.

This voucher will need to be taken into a PizzaExpress restaurant to redeem the £5 offer.

Pizza Express branches in Gwent:

  • Monmouth: Monnow Street