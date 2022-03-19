PIZZAEXPRESS is giving its customers the chance to grab a tasty deal until Thursday, April 7, in all of its restaurants nationwide.
The pizzeria’s Classic Margherita pizza is available for just £5 so if you’re hoping to indulge in a meal out and about during the week, you don’t need to look any further.
In 2002, the price of the classic tomato and mozzarella Margherita pizza was £5 so it’s a good idea to enjoy it at this price again while you can.
It’s important to note that the offer is only available in restaurants Monday to Thursday after 4pm until Thursday, April 7.
This offer covers both gluten free and vegan options and customers can opt for the Romana upgrade for an additional £1.95.
How to get the £5 Margherita pizza deal at PizzaExpress
If this deal sounds like one you’d love to take advantage of, here’s how you can.
With all the gloom of the last few years. Brexit, a pandemic, economic crisis. Let's throw it back to the BEST year:— @pizzaexpress (@PizzaExpress) March 17, 2022
2002
Fuel = 69p/litre
Choc frog = 10p
Classic Marg = £5
We can't do anything about petrol, but we can sort a Marg.
So, get one for £5.https://t.co/WciFb0E6mv pic.twitter.com/G0lqX1xVcT
Customers will need to visit the PizzaExpress website and download a voucher.
This voucher will need to be taken into a PizzaExpress restaurant to redeem the £5 offer.
Pizza Express branches in Gwent:
- Monmouth: Monnow Street
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.