AN “EXTREMELY rare opportunity” to work as the ferry boat operator on an island that was used in the development of nuclear weapons is being offered by the National Trust.
The conservation charity is seeking an experienced sailor to work primarily at Orford Ness, a remote shingle spit off the Suffolk coast.
The successful candidate will be looking after boat operations on a tidal river, the Alde and the Ore, “including a 12-person passenger ferry, powerboat and rowing boat”.
Orford Ness is the largest shingle spit in Europe, according to the National Trust, which maintains the reserve and runs a public ferry service.
Orford Ness is described as an "internationally important coastal nature reserve, with a fascinating 20th-century military history."
Seen our job advert for a Boat Operator but looking for a volunteer opportunity instead? No problem, we're also currently looking for volunteers to join our great team of volunteers in a number of roles. For more info on the types of role on offer:https://t.co/a5UzFdB3jL pic.twitter.com/HyhqSVXVEg— Orford Ness (@OrfordNessNT) March 15, 2022
The spit was used as a military test site during both World Wars and into the nuclear age, before the Ministry of Defence sold it to the National Trust in 1993.
It is now a nature reserve with animals including rare-breed sheep, Chinese water deer, and birds such as lapwing, marsh harrier, and barn owl.
Rare plants like sea pea grow at the reserve, as well as more than 100 species of lichen.
Applications for the job, which is 18.75 hours per week and £10,842 per annum, close on March 27.
You can apply for the job via the National Trust website.
