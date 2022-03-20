FOLLOWING two harsh years of tourist numbers dropping due to the ongoing pandemic, the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions has revealed the nation's most visited attractions in the last year.
The ALVA found that since the start of the pandemic outdoor venues such as gardens and zoos have taken a rise in visitors, with sites seeing a slight increase from previous years.
Whereas primary indoor venues are still massively down since the state of the pandemic.
But the recent report from ALVA has found which outdoor attractions the nation has been looking to this year.
With many London destinations taking a spot in the list of top ten even after London saw the weakest year-on-year performance with visits up just 17 per cent compared with 26 per cent for other areas of England.
UK's Top Ten Most Visited Attractions:
1. Windsor Great Park - 5,400,000 visitors in 2021
2. Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew - 1,963,171 visitors in 2021
3. Chester Zoo - 1,601,327 visitors in 2021
4. Natural History Museum (South Kensington) - 1,571,413 visitors in 2021
5. RHS Garden Wisley - 1,410,785 visitors in 2021
6. British Museum - 1,327,120 visitors in 2021
7. Tate Modern - 1,156,037 visitors in 2021
8. Somerset House - 984,978 visitors in 2021
9. Science Museum - 955,873 visitors in 2021
10. Jeskyns Community Woodland - 878,626 visitors in 2021
