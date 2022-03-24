A CWMBRAN man has been branded “disgraceful”, “misogynistic” and “pathetic” by a judge after harassing and threatening a woman to the point that she thought she might die.

Lee Davies, 36, has been jailed after admitting an eight-week period of harassment which caused his victim to flee her own home to hide from him.

Davies – who was a barber at the time – had been invited to the complainant’s house on December 31, 2021, to cut her son’s hair.

He later turned up at her house with a bottle of wine expecting to attend a New Year’s Eve party, but was turned away, prosecutor Paul Hewitt told Cardiff Crown Court.

“On many occasions he turned up at her house uninvited, banging on the door and calling her multiple times,” said Mr Hewitt.

In January, he asked the complainant out, and when she refused, he accused her of being with another man, and verbally abused her.

On another occasion, he turned up at her house, and after not being allowed in, shouted “I’ll slit your throat” through the letter box. The complainant called 999 as Davies started kicking the front door. As he attempted to break in the patio doors at the back of the house, the complainant ran out the front door and hid at her mum’s house.

Neighbours heard Davies yelling “I’m going to slit your f****** throat” and “On my life, I’m going to kill you,” Mr Hewitt said.

“I found it very scary how as soon as I stopped replying, he came to my address,” said the complainant in a victim personal statement read out in court.

“On that night I was petrified. I thought I was going to die.

“I am constantly on edge.

“I am experiencing vivid and violent nightmares.”

Davies has 44 previous convictions for 127 offences.

“There was a long period of time that the defendant drew the conclusion that there was something that could happen,” said Richard Ace, in mitigation. “He was wrong.

“The defendant dealt with that in an appalling manner, and a manner which he accepts he must go to prison for.

“He recognises he has to change his ways and deal with his issues.”

Addressing Davies, Recorder Lucy Crowther said: “There was certainly no relationship between you.

“You persevered though. You bombarded her with text messages. You bombarded her with phone calls.

“She had told you she wasn’t interested, but you did not accept that.

“She was forced to run out of her house and hide from you.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful, bullying, misogynistic actions from a man. It’s absolutely pathetic.”

Davies, of Monnow Court in Thornhill, was jailed for 12 months, and was made the subject of a restraining order for 10 years after admitting putting a person in fear of violence by harassment. He must also pay a £156 surcharge.