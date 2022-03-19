Here we profile two sponsors of the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards:

THE University of South Wales (USW) Schools and Colleges Liaison Team is delighted to sponsor the Award for Secondary School of the Year.

USW’s Schools and Colleges Liaison Team works with teachers and advisers to deliver a comprehensive programme of outreach activity for secondary school pupils which encompasses:

Higher Education workshops on all aspects of the University application process, student life, budgeting and student finance, choosing a course and university.

Inspirational subject-specific masterclasses and taster sessions, providing students with an insight into studying a subject at degree level

One-to-one information, advice and guidance support sessions including mock interviews and application surgeries.

Resilience and wellbeing workshops.

The team deliverers presentations and workshops for parents and carers and supports schools and colleges with CPD sessions for teachers and advisers on a wealth of topics. These are complemented by our annual Teachers’ and Advisers’ Conference and our Teacher and Adviser Awards.

The team also works with under-represented groups, including disabled students, service children, BAME students, young carers and care leavers, and has a tailored outreach programme to engage learners from these groups, with the aim of encouraging and supporting progression to HE.

We pride ourselves on being USW’s first point of contact for teachers and advisers. In 2019, the team won the Higher Education Liaison Officers’ Association Award for Best Practice in Student Recruitment and Outreach.

USW is proud to be a university of ambition and intent. We explore and share ideas. We widen access to learning and serve our learners with passion and equip them for success. We are a modern, forward-thinking university. We are the University for Tomorrow.

THE Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year Category of the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards 2021/22 is supported by Newport City Council.

This council delivers more than 800 services, helping to improve the lives of nearly 150,000 people in more than 65,000 households across the city.

It’s the eighth largest council in Wales, providing all major services such as education, leisure, housing, social services, planning and highways.

Education is a priority for the council – we want each child to have a positive experience during their school years and be given every opportunity to maximise their potential.

The past two years have presented unprecedented challenges for our students, teachers, support staff, governors and families. By coming together to face these challenges, schools and students have done an amazing job in adapting and continuing to deliver education.

These awards feel particularly pertinent this year as we move out of the restrictions of the pandemic, rebuild, make up for lost time and also work to deliver a new curriculum.

There are so many deserving people across the education sector that should be thanked, we hope these awards will go some way in recognising the amazing individuals, teams and organisations who give all for the benefit of the next generation.

