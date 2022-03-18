FORTNIGHTLY garden waste collections will resume from next week – starting March 21 – in Torfaen.
Residents are advised to place their green bins out for collection according to their collection calendars.
Collection dates and recycling calendars can be checked on Torfaen council’s website.
The green bin should be only used for garden waste including grass cuttings, leaves, hedge clippings, small twigs, dead plants and flowers.
It can also be used to dispose of bedding from small pets such as hamsters and guinea pigs.
Torfaen council says dog mess and cat litter must be placed in the purple-lidded wheelie bin for disposal.
Food waste must not be disposed of in the green bin but placed in the brown food caddy for recycling.
Residents are also reminded not to use plastic bags to store their garden waste.
For information about composting at home, call 01495 766734, or visit the refuse and recycling section on Torfaen council’s website.
