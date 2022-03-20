NEWPORT city centre has changed a lot down the years.

This selection of pictures dates mainly from the early 1990s and features some buildings still in the city today and some that are long gone.

We also found in our archives this fantastic picture of Lower Dock Street from in the 1950s or early 1960s.

South Wales Argus: Lower Dock Street, Newport, in the 1950s with the old town hall's tower in the middle of the picture

You can see the drill hall on the right and the old town hall clock tower in the middle.

And, for the classic car fans out there, there are some fantastic cars on the street, including what looks like a Standard Vanguard driving towards us (behind the Rover).

South Wales Argus: Austin Friars and the Great British Burger pictured in 1994

Austin Friars and the Great British Burger pictured in 1994

South Wales Argus: The Old Post Office at the top of High Street, Newport, in 1993

The Old Post Office at the top of High Street, Newport, in 1993

South Wales Argus: Queensway with the railway station on the right and the Cambrian Centre on the left. There was no date on the picture but it would be late 1980s early 1990s

Queensway with the railway station on the right and the Cambrian Centre on the left. There was no date on the picture but it would be late 1980s early 1990s

South Wales Argus: Town Bridge, Newport, taken from where the Pod is now. This picture is dated1993

Town Bridge, Newport, taken from where the Pod is now. This picture is dated 1993

South Wales Argus: Traffic driving past the King's Hotel and Old Post Office at the top of Hugh Street in 1992

Traffic driving past the King's Hotel and Old Post Office at the top of Hugh Street in 1992