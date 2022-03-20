THE Morgan family lived at Tredegar House in Newport for at least five centuries.

During that period the family presided over a vast estate, as well as the extensive house, gardens, and parkland that are much beloved by visitors today.

However, visitors today will be well aware that a house and estate of this size could not possibly have been run and managed by the members of the family alone.

Today, visitors to the house and formal gardens may occasionally glimpse our gardeners working in the grounds, meet with the staff that serve in the Brewhouse Café, or the welcome team in visitor reception.

They will meet with our knowledgeable volunteers in all areas of the property.

Mr Perrott, the Morgan family's house steward, and his son. Copyright: Newport Musuem and Art Gallery

However, the staff and volunteers who work at Tredegar House now are a small contingent compared to the staffing of the old estate, which at its height regularly employed almost 140 people who are as much a part of its history as the Morgan family themselves.

Throughout all the time they lived here, from the 15th century right up until the last Lord Tredegar sold the property to the nuns of St Joseph in 1951, the house was home to many families who worked for the Morgans for generations.

The Barrett family was one such dynasty.

Charles Barrett was born in 1818, and ran away from his home in Somerset to Wales, where he found work at the Tredegar Estate in the kennels, as a whipper-in, from 1840 until 1880s.

The kennels were situated close to what is now the Stone House pub. His wife, Ethel, worked as a laundress in the laundry block (which is now a community hub).

Household staff pictured in the inner courtyard at Tredegar House, c1890. Copyright: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

Their son, Charles William Barrett, was born in 1852, and like his father worked as a kennel man and whipper-in at the Tredegar Estate; he is shown in a painting of Viscount Godfrey, 2nd Lord Tredegar, which is currently displayed in the side hall of the mansion house.

Charles William had three sons who also worked on the estate (Charles Alexander, Frederick and Walter) as stockman, blacksmith and kennelman whipper-in, respectively, during the first half of the 20th century.

Frederick worked for three Lords Tredegar and retired in 1951.

Walter used to feed Viscount Evan’s menagerie, which was located in the top right corner of the formal gardens, the animal sheds of which are still present today.

He had the unenviable task of feeding Viscount Evan’s two kangaroos, and Somerset (the larger of the two) would sometimes kick him over.

Clarice Strawbridge became a member of the Barrett family when she married Ted Barrett in December 1954, having met while working in the land army following the outbreak of war in 1939.

They moved into the Tredegar Estate office and were allowed to convert it to a one-bedroom flat when the nuns of St Joseph took over the house as a private school for girls in 1951.

She became a well-known and well-loved figure on the Tredegar Estate.

The Servant's Ball at Tredegar House, c1920. Copyright: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

She shared a love of gardening and flowers with husband Ted; she would regularly create flower arrangements for St Joseph’s school and for Newport Borough Council when the property was bought by them in 1974.

She lived in the small flat just off the gravel picnic area before the Brewhouse Café - throughout the last days of the estate under Viscount Evan Tredegar, throughout all its years as a school and heritage property - until she passed away in 1997. She is pictured in her land girl’s uniform in a photograph in the kitchen corridor.

The Evans were another family who worked for the Morgan family for several generations.

George Evans was a stud groom between 1910-28 and his son, Jack, born in 1880s, worked with his father in the stables.

In the early 20th century, Jack became a chauffeur to Lord Tredegar, when the horses were replaced by the family’s Bentley and Rolls Royce, and the coach houses in the courtyard at the rear of the stable block (now no longer there) were converted to garages.

Prior to the First World War, Sir Henry Royce had set up classes in Derby for maintenance of the vehicles. These became known as “The School” and were open “to known reliable chauffeurs”.

Jack was sent to “The School” and received a certificate on completion of the course. Along with the other chauffeurs, Lambourne, Barnes and Henley, Jack joined the police force during the 1926 strike.

He married Mina Coombes, who was a head house maid at Tredegar, and their son George would later become chauffeur to Viscount Evan.

Jack Evans can be seen it two photographs in the house today. In the first, in the Bell’s Passage, he is seen as a young man in full coachman’s livery; in the second his is a much older man, in chauffeur's cap and white plimsolls, pictured with the Butler, Frank Sloman.

In the housekeeper's room at Tredegar House is a portrait of James Hazell with field spaniels, by the artist John Charlton.

Hazell was deer keeper on the estate from the late 19th to early 20th century.

He was born in Castle Coombe in 1846 and known affectionately as ‘Old Jim’. When he died in 1925, he was buried at St Basil’s Church in Bassaleg. Both the portrait and the headstone in the church show the respect the Morgan family had for him.

All his children worked on the estate. His son, James, worked in the kennels, Charles and Thomas were gardeners and his granddaughter, Bella, was bothy maid.

One of the most important roles on the estate was that of House Steward and this role was held by Edward Perrett.

He was born in 1849 and worked in the Morgans’ London home, coming to Tredegar House in the late 19th century.

Jack Evans and Frederick Lambourne. Tredegar House footmen. Copyright: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

He lived at Ebbw House, which was probably in the Maesglas area. In 1898, he was MC at the annual Tredegar House servant's ball.

By 1925, he had been in the service of the Morgan family for half a century. On one occasion Viscount Courtney Morgan held a party in his private apartments to celebrate 200 years of collective service between Mr Perrett, Mr Frank Sloman, Mr Sayzeland and Harry Colins (the hall boy).

Mr Perrett married Euphemia and had four children.

Arthur, who became a gardener on the estate between 1910 and 1937, married Mabel Williams, a house maid, in 1921. Ted worked for a short while as an electrician on the estate around 1920, and Beatrice married Albert Osmond, a mason on the estate.

Mr Perrett can be seen today in a photograph at the bottom of the steps that lead down into the 19th century Wine Cellar, where his office was located.

Estate workers at Tredegar House, c1930. Copyright: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

These are just a few of the families and individuals who made their home and living at Tredegar House over the centuries, and well into living memory.

Members of our volunteers today have connections with the families that worked so hard and long to support one of the great estates of Wales.

Though the work was hard, many of the former servants and their surviving families speak fondly of their time at Tredegar House.

Many people reading this article may recognise family or friends and be reminded of stories they were, and possibly have memories that they would like to share with us.

If so, the Archive Team at Tredegar House would love to hear from you.