THE Hereford Food Festival has been cancelled for the third year in a row.

The festival sees people gather from across the county to try local food and drink Herefordshire cider at Hereford Racecourse.

But for the last two years it has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Director Sophie Sherief announced today that she had made the difficult decision to not host the event for the third year in a row.

“Last year, and 2020, I had no choice but to cancel and postpone the event and this year I do which I think made it even harder to make the decision that with the amount of work the Food Festival is to run, I will not be holding it this year,” she said.

“It is important for me to reiterate here that I am a one-man band.

“With the help and support of my family, and friends only, we are not a huge organisation with a big team of people.

“Those very few people close to me know the time, effort, money, blood, sweat and tears, that goes into The Hereford Food Festival and with the last few years of such uncertainty and my other businesses taking up more of my time and efforts, I have made the decision to cancel this year’s event.

“I would like to send my sincere thank you, and apologies to all the incredible food and drink suppliers who booked to join us for 2020 and 2021 which were both cancelled due to covid, and now have been incredibly understanding over the decision to not host 2022.”

Hereford Racecourse has also been incredibly supportive in her decision, she said.

“It is my hope that we will return in 2023.”

There is not yet a firm date in place for any future event.