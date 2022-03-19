EMERGENCY services are at the scene of huge fire at a recycling plant near Rhymney, which has created plumes of smoke visible for miles across the Heads of the Valleys area.
People living near Heads of the Valleys industrial estate, Rhymney, have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed, while the fire - which began in the early hours of this morning - is dealt with.
Rob Lloyd took this picture from his garden this morning, of the huge cloud of smoke from the fire
Dozens of firefighters have been at the scene, with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service having sent eight appliances, three aerial platforms and two water bowsers.
Four appliances are still at the scene.
The service has received approaching 100 calls about the incident, at Dragon Recycling, which is understood to have begun at around 1.30am.
It has advised people living in the area to keep their doors and windows closed, and Gwent Police is urging people to stay away from the site.
The force has issued the following statement via Facebook: "Please can members of the public refrain from attending the area of Heads Of The Valley Industrial Estate. Emergency Services are still dealing with a fire at the location."
The estate is around a mile to the north-west of Rhymney, and some four miles east of Merthyr Tydfil.
