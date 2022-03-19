Person taken to hospital after A48 crash involving a car and bicycle

Crash closed road (A48 Tabernacle Church to Crick)
- Emergency services were at the scene of a crash, involving a car and bicycle, on the A48 earlier today. One person has been taken to hospital following the incident.
