A BEAUTIFUL moon has graced our skies these past few nights.
The final full moon of winter - known as the Worm Moon - made an appearance on Thursday [March 17] and into the early hours of the following day.
But it was also visible in the UK on Friday evening, March 18, and offers an opportunity for stargazers and photographers tonight.
Astronomer Jonathan Powell said:
“With April’s Pink Moon on the way followed by May’s Flower Moon’, March sees the final full Moon of Winter.
“This is named the Worm Moon by the Native Americans, as the worm sheds its external outer layer, emerging from the ground after the long cold nights.
“Over the next few nights, the Worm Moon will make for a wonderful sight and a nice project for photographers to catch as the moon rises in the evening sky with the horizon creating an optical illusion of the moon being enlarged somewhat.
“For the best viewing, get yourself the best view of the eastern horizon as possible, away from as much artificial lighting as you can.”
Check out the superb snaps of the Worm Moon shared by our Camera Club by scrolling through the gallery at the top of this page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.