PEOPLE flocked to Newport Market today, which has opened its doors following Europe's biggest indoor market regeneration.

LoftCo has invested millions of pounds into the refurbishment which has attracted local traders - along with business from further afield including Cardiff, Barry, Bristol, and Penarth.

Although it was a somewhat quiet start when the Victorian building first opened at 9am, footfall increased throughout the day with hundreds - if not thousands - of people visiting the "jewel of the city"

We spoke to a few traders about how they think the day has gone...

Rogue Welsh Cakes

Maria, Liz,and Joe Granville of Rogue Welsh Cakes (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Rogue Welsh Cakes was being manned by Joe Granville in the morning – who was later joined by his mother Maria, grandmother Liz, and cousin Josh.

Due to the stall selling out they restocked with produce intended for tomorrow - which also sold out meaning they will be busy prepping more cakes tonight.

Joe Granville said:

“It’s been beyond expectation. “We couldn’t be happier – everyone has been so welcoming and lovely, accepting when they’ve had to wait a while. “We haven’t stopped; it’s been fantastic.”

Deli Bach

Deli Bach did not completely sell out today, but their deli counter - which was packed with products such as pasties, scotch eggs, quiches, cakes, and more - sold out by midday.

Jack Taylor, who owns the Welsh deli, said:

“It’s been an amazing day and so positive. Everyone seems to be supporting and getting behind it [the market]."

Little Acorns at Home

Home décor store Little Acorns at Home will be ordering more stock tonight after a busy first day at Newort Market.

Sarah Fussell of Little Acorns at Home

“Oh my gosh, it’s been amazing,”

said business owner Sarah Fussell.

“We’ve done really well today; I’m going to go home and order more stock. "It’s nice that people can come in and see home goods [as opposed to online] and it’s been so positive.”

Younique Essentials

People have also shown support for Younique Essentials in Newport Market.

Owner Antony Collyer said:

“The jewel of the city [the market] is back open – and it’s nice to see people come out to support it.”

He said that the day has been “really busy” and praised the redevelopment.

Younique Essentials at Newport Market

“I came to the market just before it closed [for work to be carried out],” said Mr Collyer.

“It was a bit rundown and dated - now it’s a breath of fresh air.

“It’s modern and appealing. Having the food court in the middle boosts business for the surrounding traders.”

City Treasures

City Treasures, which relocated from Commercial Street to Newport Market, in the hopes of getting more passing trade had a “lovely” day at Newport Market.

Claire Mcatee at City Treasures in Newport Market

Owner Claire Mcatee said:

“It’s been lovely to see Newport buzzing and people being so positive. “It’s been a constant flow of people all day which is really nice.

Find out more about Newport Market at newport-market.co.uk/