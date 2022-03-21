Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week.

Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.

These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.

M4 closures in Wales this week

M4 westbound, junction 47-48: The entry slip road to the M4 will be closed overnight this week at junction 47 for Penllergaer. The entry to the westbound carriageway will be shut between 8pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday. The closure will allow structural inspections to take place.

M4 eastbound, junction 23: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed between junction 23 for Rogiet and the Prince of Wales Bridge this week. Maintenance work will close the section of the motorway on Monday and Tuesday night. It will be shut between 9pm and 6am each evening.

M4 eastbound, junction 41: The exit at junction 41 for Pentyla of the M4 eastbound carriageway will close overnight this week. Structural inspections will close the exit slip road each evening until Saturday morning. It will be shut between 8pm and 6am each night.

M4 eastbound, junction 48-47: The entry slip road to the M4 will be closed overnight this week at junction 48 for Hendy. The entry to the eastbound carriageway will be shut between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday. The closure will allow structural inspections to take place.

M4 westbound, junction 48-49: Structural inspections will close the entry slip road of the westbound M4 at junction 48 for Hendy. The road will shut between 8pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

M4 eastbound, junction 43-41: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed between junction 43 for Llandarcy and junction 41 for Pentyla this week. Closures will allow resurfacing work to take place overnight. The motorway will be shut between 8pm and 6am on Thursday and Friday night.