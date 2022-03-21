FOUR historic Newport properties have been sold at auction.

The lots – all retail units on Commercial Street in the city centre – are located close to Westgate Hotel, which itself has been undergoing renovation.

The four retail units – and the spaces upstairs – at 170-173 Commercial Street were put up for auction by Paul Fosh Auctions. The remaining parts of the building – which form Westgate Apartments – were not included as they are under separate ownership.

The buildings were offered as one lot with a guide price of £410,000 or as individual lots with their own guide prices.

MORE NEWS:

The buildings currently house an empty lot at 170 Commercial Street, The Works is at 171, Card Factory at 172 and the former H Samuel at 173.

Number 170 was bought for £88,500 - £8,500 above the asking price - after four bidders made 12 bids. Number 172 sold for £132,000 after 11 bids from three bidders. This was £7,000 above the asking price.

After the auction, 171 was bought for £160,000 and 173 for £88,000.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "It is great to see these lots sold on the first entry into auction. We have been seeing an increase in demand for commercial units on the high street, so hopefully this will spell good news for shops and shoppers alike in Newport city centre.”