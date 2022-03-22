RESIDENTS in one community were so moved by the plight of those fleeing Ukraine they raised thousands in just a few hours for the disaster fund.
The Rotary Club of Crickhowell took part in a street collection on Saturday, March 5. Members of the public gave £2,150 in just a few hours, with the rotary making the total sum up to £3,000.
The money has been donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee who will distribute it to help the women and children fleeing Ukraine and the men staying to defend their country following Russia’s invasion which began on February 24.
Club president David Thomas expressed his pride and gratitude for the ‘generous, thoughtful and valuable contributions from everyone his team encountered on Saturday.’ He also expressed concern for the plight of the Ukrainian families.
MORE NEWS:
- 'It is right that we step up to the plate': How you can help our Ukraine appeal
- Wales sends medical supplies to support Ukraine - with more to be sent
Donations made via JustGiving and use of the JustGiving website will be subject to the JustGiving privacy policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/privacy-policy/privacy-policy-v30 and cookie policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/cookie-notice
None of the donation will be collected by Newsquest. Financial transactions are with JustGiving to donate to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross Society raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.
For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund Charity Registration No. Eng/Wales 220949,Scot SC037738, IOM 0752, Jers430
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.