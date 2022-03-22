RESIDENTS in one community were so moved by the plight of those fleeing Ukraine they raised thousands in just a few hours for the disaster fund.

The Rotary Club of Crickhowell took part in a street collection on Saturday, March 5. Members of the public gave £2,150 in just a few hours, with the rotary making the total sum up to £3,000.

The money has been donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee who will distribute it to help the women and children fleeing Ukraine and the men staying to defend their country following Russia’s invasion which began on February 24.

Club president David Thomas expressed his pride and gratitude for the ‘generous, thoughtful and valuable contributions from everyone his team encountered on Saturday.’ He also expressed concern for the plight of the Ukrainian families.

