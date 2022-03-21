THIS is the “sad state” of Maindee Baths following its closure 17 years ago.

The video, recorded and shared by Jodi Hiscocks, shows the building in Victorian Avenue, which first opened in July 1938 and closed for the last time in December 2005.

Sharing the video on social media, Mr Hiscocks wrote:

“It was sad to see it in this state, but it bring back lots of memories.”

You can watch the video here:

History of Maindee Baths

The building was opened by Alderman Mrs Hart, who was mayor of Newport when Maindee Baths opened back in 1938.

The building housed two pools – with the bigger one measuring 100 feet long – and could accommodate 1,000 people. Generations of children learned to swim here, and it also hosted sports such as water polo and canoeing.

Gwent swimmer, William John Brockway – who was part of the Olympics in 1948, 1952, and 1956 and won a gold medal in the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games – developed his talent at Maindee swimming pool.

William John Brockway who first swam at the swimming pool in Maindee

Some may even remember dolphins swimming in Maindee Baths in the 1980s – TV wildlife presenter, Terry Nutkins, hosted shows of the mammals in the pool from Boxing Day in 1983 to January 1984.

Dolphins swimming at Maindee pool

Since it closed in December 2005, replaced by the pool in Spytty, the Grade II-listed building has been through a lot.

In July 2007 there were two deliberate fires at the premises. Firefighters put out the first fire, on the former gym on the first floor and left the scene. But they returned three hours later after fire swept through the ground and first floors of the building.

The building was bought in 2008, then auctioned off again in 2010 with plans to turn it into a community centre – although this has not come to fruition.

