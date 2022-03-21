A DRIVER had their car seized after it was found the vehicle was not taxed.

Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire officers tweeted about the seizure on Sunday, March 20 with a warning to make sure that ‘your vehicle is fully covered before driving.’

What is vehicle tax?





Vehicle tax is required to be paid for all vehicles that use the road. The amount of tax paid depends on CO2 emissions, engine size and when the vehicle was registered.

All cars and motored vehicles must be taxed before they are legally able to be driven and there are no exceptions to this. However, some people do not have to pay tax on their vehicle – though it must still be registered.

Vehicles which are not used but parked on a road are still eligiable for tax.

If a vehicle is not used for an extended period of time, a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) declaration will exempt it from being eligible for tax - however, if the car is used on the road other than to go to a pre-booked MOT while there is a SORN, then penalities are higher than those caught driving without tax.

If a SORN is in place, the car must be kept on private land or in a garage, it cannot be parked on the road. A SORN must be cancelled - and vehicle tax paid - for the vehicle to be driven again.

Who does not have to pay tax on their vehicles?





A disabled person using a vehicle: People registered disabled can be exempt from paying vehicle tax.

Organisations providing disabled transport: Any vehicles apart from ambulances used by organisations to provide transport for disabled people are exempt from paying vehicle tax.

People using mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs: The law calls these ‘invalid carriages’. They must have a maximum speed of 8mph on the road, and be fitted with a device limiting them to 4mph on footways to be exempt.

Historic vehicles: A vehicle manufactured before January 1, 1981 is exempt.

Electric vehicles: The electricity must come from an external source or an electric storage battery not connected to any source of power when the vehicle is moving to be exempt.

Mowing machines: The mower must be designed, constructed and used just for cutting grass to be exempt. It does not include tractors used to tow gang mowers.

Steam vehicles: Any steam-powered vehicle.

Vehicles used for agriculture, horticulture and forestry: This includes tractors, agricultural engines and light agricultural vehicles used off-road. It also includes ‘limited use’ vehicles used for short journeys (not more than 1.5 kilometres) on the public road between land that’s occupied by the same person.

Is there any way I can drive without tax?





There is only one exception where a car can be driven without tax and that is if you are taking your car to a pre-booked MOT. You are able to drive it without tax to the MOT but it must be direct to the garage for the MOT, the exemption will not apply if you stop off at shops on the way or cover an unreasonably long distance.

What happens if I’m caught driving without tax?





If you’re caught driving without tax, the vehicle may be seized and you will be issued with a fine of up to £1,000.