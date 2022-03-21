HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Kylan-James Geraint Burton-Jackson was born on January 30 at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale, weighing 8lb 13oz. His parents are Lorna Burton and Steven Jackson, of Ebbw Vale, and his siblings are Kayden-Lee, seven, and Khaleesi-Lynn (six).
Elijah Andrew Smith was born on January 24 at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 5lb 10oz. His parents are Ellie-Louise Barnett and Lewis David Smith, of Newport. Picture: Chelsea Iqbal, All About You.
Lacie-Rae BowenLee was born on February 8, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 8lb 6oz. Her parents are Sophie Bowen and Michael Lee, of Pontypool, and siblings are Daniel, Sinead, Stephen and Connor.
Teddy-John Darran Williams was born on February 28 at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 7lb 11oz. His parents are Kelly Holland and Darran Williams, of Malpas, Newport, and his siblings are Brianna Holland, 17; Lacey Collins, nine, and Tobi-James Collins, eight. He is named after his great-grandfather, John Holland who passed away last January.
Zenia Huskings was born on February 6 to Newport mum Naomi Lewis at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 5lb 2oz. Her siblings are Xavier, four, and Shiloh Huskings.
