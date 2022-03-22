A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ELLE CARTER, 19, of Hill Street, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Abertillery on February 27.

She was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR O'HALLORAN, 21, of Hawthorn Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was jailed for two weeks after he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin in Newport on March 15.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

DAVID FRANCIS, 38, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was jailed for 23 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing property worth £9,154.34 from JD Stores on November 21, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and pay £478 in costs and a surcharge.

ROBBIE LEE WILLIAMS, 26, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Ford Focus car in Pontypool on October 10, 2021.

MARK RICHARD EVANS, 53, of Blake Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm last Christmas Day.

He must complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TERRENCE PAGE, 73, of College Road, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month restraining order after he admitted harassment.

He was ordered to pay £762 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN ALAN EDWARDS, 28, of Heol Edward Lewis, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Commercial Street, Ystrad Mynach, on February 26.

MELANIE JAYNE LANGFORD, 34, of Hendre, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CERI WILLIAMS, 48, of Commercial Road, Crumlin, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Blackwood on January 14.

She must complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £380 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.