MORRISONS has launched an Easter range which includes chocolate eggs, doughnuts and hot cross buns.

The new Easter range is available in stores nationwide now and selected products are available to buy online.

Customers can expect to see four new chocolate eggs: The Best Chocolate Collection Dark Chocolate Egg, The Best Chocolate Collection Raspberry and Belgian White Chocolate Egg, The Best Chocolate Collection Milk Chocolate Egg and The Best Chocolate Collection Free From Seville Orange Choccy Egg.

The supermarket is working on reducing plastic so all of The Best Eggs and its own-brand range are plastic free this year.

Morrisons' The Best chocolate eggs (Morrisons)

Also available for Easter this year is the chocolate ‘Egg on Toast’ and Leo the Lion Cub which is a toffee flavoured white and milk chocolate with dark chocolate decorations.

Morrisons has also launched the UK’s first ever hollow doughnut which is toffee flavoured and comes with two toppings to choose from – white chocolate and pink drizzle or white chocolate and crispy pearls.

Egg on Toast (left) and Leo the Lion Cub (right). (Morrisons/Canva)

Hot cross buns are also available in four new flavours: Blondie, Apple & Cinnamon, Chocolate Orange and Cheese & Jalapeño.

Returning to shelves are the Extra Fruity and Lemon Drizzle hot cross buns so customers have plenty to choose from when it comes to Easter snacks this year.

Morrisons' Best Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns 4pk (Morrisons)

Items in the Easter range are priced from 69p (2 for £1) to £6.

Sarah Newton, Senior Product Developer at Morrisons, said: “We’re proud of this year’s Easter range, it features delicious treats our customers know and love plus some fun new flavours for the whole family to enjoy - all without breaking the bank.”

To find out more about the Easter range, you can visit the Morrisons website here.