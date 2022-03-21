KRISPY Kreme is set to launch an Easter range of doughnuts and they’re inspired by spring icons - flower buds, yellow chicks and blue skies.
The new Easter range will be available in Krispy Kreme retail shops, selected supermarkets and online for two weeks from Monday April 4, 2022.
Whether you decide to indulge by yourself or with your loved ones, we think it’s a great way to begin the Easter celebrations.
Krispy Kreme Easter doughnut range
Here’s a list of the Easter doughnuts you can expect to see from Monday, April 4 and their prices.
- Cheeky Chick (£2.20) – This doughnut is filled with lemon sauce, dipped in icing and topped with sprinkles.
- Happinest (£2.45) – Filled with brownie batter, dipped in a white chocolate coating and topped with chocolate eggs, it doesn’t get much better than that.
- Egg-static (£2.45) – Inside this doughnut you’ll find kreme and a yellow fondant yolk. It’s dripped in chocolate icing and topped with colourful icing.
The Happiness Hatching Trio will be available from £6.25 in selected Tesco, Sainsbury’s, ASDA and Morrisons shops.
The Happiness Hatching Dozen is available via nationwide delivery and available for pre-order from Monday, March 28. This box of doughnuts is available for £15.95 with a £4.45 delivery charge, excluding Scottish Highlands, Islands and Ireland.
While the launch of this Easter range is music to our ears, it doesn’t there.
On Wednesday April 6, customers can visit any Krispy Kreme retail shops and take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free offer that will be across the entire Easter range for one day only.
For more information on how you can grab the new Easter range, you can visit the Krispy Kreme website or @KrispyKremeUK.
