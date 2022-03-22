A NEWPORT teenager is aiming to fund research into a cure for a type of blood cancer – as his grandfather battles the disease.

Oliver Papadakis, 13, from Marshfield, has been inspired to raise funds to help research a cure for myeloma after his grandfather Josef Parness, 74, was diagnosed with the incurable cancer five years ago.

Josef Parness - whose own mother died from the condition - was diagnosed after an MRI scan picked up cracks in the bones of his arms and legs. It was caught early and he was able to start treatment straight away.

Oliver said: “My grandad always has a smile on his face. He’s living with myeloma and he’s pushing through it. He’s breaking that brick wall.”

Oliver has so far raised £1,129 for Myeloma UK by walking, running and skipping 90 miles in 90 days. He began the challenge on February 14 and is set to finish on May 14.

“My grandad loves what I’m doing,” said Oliver. “I see him a lot because we play tennis together and he always asks me how much I’ve raised. He always has a smile on his face when I talk about the challenge.”

Oliver, who is currently preparing for his GCSEs, is hoping to raise as much as he can for the charity to help fund the research and is working towards his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

He said: “I just wanted to raise awareness of myeloma and money for research. Research is going to help patients. People with myeloma deserve a normal and painless life.”

Oliver is also planning to do further fundraising in the future. He said: “The hardest part has been finding the time. I’m going into my GCSEs and I have so much on – I play volleyball, I keep active and I have homework and revision. But every opportunity I get, I go for it.

“Tomorrow I’m going to my grandad’s house after school, so I’ll do 10 miles for an hour, then rest then do another 10 miles.

“My legs killed after doing 11 miles on the bike the other day but the pain and tiredness… it’s a small thing I can do.

“I want to raise as much as I can. I would be so happy with £2,000. I love every minute of what I’m doing right now. I’m going to try and raise as much money as I can now and in the future. I think I could go up to 100 miles one day.”

You can support Oliver here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ruth-parness?utm_id=124

Every year 3,000 people die from myeloma in the UK. Symptoms include back pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection. The symptoms are commonly linked to general aging or minor conditions which makes it difficult to detect.