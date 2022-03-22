A WOMAN waved an imitation gun around and pointed it at a shopkeeper after she was banned from his store for trying to steal a bottle of rosé wine.

Natalie Price pulled the weapon from her rucksack and terrified her victim outside the Londis supermarket on Newport’s Bassaleg Road.

Julia Cox, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “She went into the store and was seen to attempt to steal a bottle of rosé wine but was stopped by security.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

“She was told to leave and was banned from the store.

The gun was found at Price’s home when she was arrested shortly after the incident. Picture: CPS Wales

“A short time later she returned and was near to the front door when she pulled what looked like a black handgun from her rucksack.

MORE NEWS

“Whilst it was an imitation, it had the appearance of being real to the store owner.

“The defendant appeared to be drunk, she was smelling of alcohol.

It closely resembled a semi-automatic pistol

“She put the handgun initially in her pocket and walked up and down outside the store.

“The defendant then pulled it out of her jacket and started pointing it at the front door which was where the store owner was standing.

“The owner was worried for his safety and had anxiety at the thought of her returning to the store.

The Londis store on Bassaleg Road, Newport. Picture: Google

“That went on for about five to 10 minutes whilst she remained five metres away from where the store owner was standing.”

The police were called and Price was arrested at her home about an hour after the incident.

Officers discovered the gun hidden in a wardrobe and some pellets were found nearby.

Miss Cox added: “It is described as an imitation but very closely resembling a semi-automatic self-loading pistol.

“It was a very close resemblance to a firearm and was pointed in the direction of the store owner.”

Price, 37, of Scott Close, Gaer, Newport, admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on the evening of February 4, 2021.

The defendant has previous convictions for theft and public disorder but none for weapons offences.

Ieuan Bennett, representing Price, said his client had endured a “very difficult upbringing” and had turned to “heroin misuse”.

Her barrister added: “She carried the weapon for possible self-protection.

“The defendant was intending to steal drink to consume herself and when refused foolishly started, outside the shop, waving that item around.

“No doubt, that was a frightening incident for the shopkeeper.

“Having said that, there was no real possibility of anybody being injured or her in fact using the weapon.

“It was simply a very stupid attempt by the defendant to frighten off the attention of the shopkeeper.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Price: “At first, you were walking up and down outside the store and then you pointed the imitation gun at the front door behind which a member of staff was standing.

“This was very distressing and upsetting for him as I’m sure you now understand.”

Price was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

She was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence order and pay a £156 victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the gun.