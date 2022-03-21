SPRING is well and truly in full swing this week. Yesterday – March 20 – the Spring Equinox marked the official first day of the season, and the weather is set to embrace the change from winter.

Sun and mildly warm temperatures are on the cards for Gwent this week. Here we look at the Met Office’s prediction for the week for each area of the region.

Newport

Newport is expected to have some sunny spells later this afternoon, but it is due to be a mainly cloudy day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 14 degrees at around 4pm.

It will be a sunny day throughout for Newport on Tuesday. The sun is expected to make an appearance between 8am and 7pm before the night sets in. It is expected to be clear throughout the day with temperatures reaching 15 degrees between 1pm and 3pm.

On Wednesday it is expected to again be sunny and clear for the majority of the day, with temperatures reaching 15 degrees around 3pm.

Thursday it is also expected to be sunny and clear for the majority of the day. It is expected to be slightly cooler as temperatures will be reaching a high of 14 degrees around 3pm.

Friday is set to be full of sunny intervals with temperatures up to 14 degrees.

Saturday is set to return to clear, sunny skies and temperatures of 14 degrees. The same is also set for Sunday.

Caerphilly

Caerphilly is expected to have some sunny spells later this afternoon, but it is due to be a mainly cloudy day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 14 degrees at around 4pm.

It will be a sunny day throughout for Caerphilly on Tuesday. The sun is expected to make an appearance between 7am and 7pm. It is expected to be clear throughout the day with temperatures reaching 15 degrees between 1pm and 3pm.

On Wednesday it is expected to again be sunny and clear for the majority of the day. It is also expected to be warmer as temperatures are due to be reaching 16 degrees around 3pm.

Thursday it is also expected to be sunny and clear for the majority of the day. It is expected to be slightly cooler as temperatures will be reaching a high of 15 degrees around 3pm.

Friday is set to be full of sunny intervals with temperatures up to 15 degrees. It is expected the clouds will clear around 6pm.

Saturday is set to return to clear, sunny skies and temperatures of 15 degrees. The same is also set for Sunday with temperatures of 14 degrees.

MORE NEWS:

Ebbw Vale

Ebbw Vale is expected to have some sunny spells later this afternoon, but it is due to be a mainly cloudy day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12 per cent at around 4pm.

It will be a sunny day throughout on Tuesday. The sun is expected to make an appearance between 8am and 7pm before the night kicks in. It is expected to be clear throughout most of the day, although there will be some cloud around 8am and 10am. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 14 degrees between 1-3pm.

On Wednesday it is expected to again be sunny and clear for the majority of the day with temperatures reaching 14 degrees around 3pm. It is expected to be a bit cloudy around the same time.

Thursday it is also expected to be sunny and clear for the majority of the day. It is expected temperatures will be reaching a high of 14 degrees around 3pm.

Friday is set to be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures up to 13 degrees.

Saturday is set to return to clear, sunny skies and temperatures of 13 degrees. The same is also set for Sunday with temperatures slightly cooler at 12 degrees.

Cwmbran

Cwmbran is expected to be cloudy for most of the day, with some sunny intervals between 5-6pm. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 14 degrees at around 4pm.

It will be a sunny day on Tuesday. The sun is expected to make an appearance after a cloudy early morning between 8am and 7pm before the night kicks in. It is expected to be clear throughout most of the day with temperatures reaching 16 degrees between 1-3pm.

On Wednesday it is expected to again be sunny and clear for the majority of the day with temperatures reaching 16 degrees around 3pm.

Thursday it is also expected to be sunny and clear for the majority of the day. It is expected will be reaching a high of 16 degrees around 3pm.

Friday is set to be a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 15 degrees around 3pm.

Saturday is set to return to clear, sunny skies and temperatures of 15 degrees. Sunday is set to be some sunny intervals but temperatures still reaching 15 degrees.

Monmouth

Monmouth is expected to have a mainly cloudy day, with some sunny intervals between 4-6pm. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 14 degrees at around 4pm.

It will be a sunny day on Tuesday. The sun is expected to make an appearance between 11am and 7pm before the night kicks in. It is set to be cloudy with some sunny intervals earlier in the morning and a clear night after sunset. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 17 degrees between 1-3pm.

On Wednesday it is expected to again be sunny and clear for the majority of the day with temperatures reaching 16 degrees around 3pm.

Thursday it is also expected to be sunny and clear for the majority of the day. It is expected temperatures will be reaching a high of 15 degrees around 3pm.

Friday is set to be a mix of sunny intervals and cloud with temperatures up to 15 degrees.

Saturday is set to return to clear, sunny skies and temperatures of 16 degrees. Sunday is set for some sunny intervals before it clears up around 4pm. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 14 degrees.