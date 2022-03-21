PLANS to open a new coffee shop and wine bar in Newport city centre have been given a boost – with planning permission granted.

This means that work can now be carried out to transform the former estate agents office at 26 Bridge Street, which is located just a stone’s throw away from Newport Railway Station.

In November 2021, plans for the premises were first revealed, just days after Luscombe & Co revealed that they would be leaving the building, as part of a move to the Pill area of the city.

It was then that an application to change the use of the building was made, from professional service to class A3 for a food and drink premises.

According to planning documents, planning approval would see the ground floor unit undergo a significant refit, as part of plans to transform the office space into “a coffee shop/licensed wine bar”.

The residential accommodation above is understood to remain unchanged.

Externally, a whole new shopfront, and associated signage will be installed, along with downward facing lighting, in a bid to illuminate the signage.

Once complete, the property will look vastly different to its current form.

Instead of its current red and white coloured façade – courtesy of the most recent tenant, it would be painted a more understated grey, something which the applicant describes as “fresh to reflect contemporary coffee and wine bar culture”.

According to a Newport City Council planning officer, the existing shopfront “has an adverse impact on the area”.

Continuing, they said that “The proposed shopfront is more in keeping with the character and appearance of the conservation area than the existing addition and is a merit of the proposed scheme. It restores detail such as the introduction of a cornice and mullions to the elevation of the building, which is encouraged in guidance.”

What else do we know about the new business?





Once up and running, it is understood that the establishment will be known as Coffee Bar @ 26.

The plans have been submitted by Bassaleg firm Skerryvore Designs on behalf of the applicant, New Forge Properties.

According to the plans, the wine bar would employ three full-time, and six part-time employees, with opening hours of 7am to 9.30pm Monday through to Saturday, and 9am to 9.30pm on Sundays and holidays.

The applicant describes the proposed business as “a place where customers can grab a coffee, snack or just relax on their own reading the paper, or partake of a glass of quality wine.

“It’s a venue you can feel comfortable in meeting friends, or working on the computer. The layout achieves this without detriment to the building and access all areas including WC facilities.

“The simple name and down lighting to the signage adds to the appearance of quality.”

Plans to transform the site into a coffee and wine bar were approved by Newport City Council on Thursday, March 17.