A MAN could be facing years behind bars after he admitted two assaults.
Leighton Pearce, 32, of Chelmer Walk, Bettws, Newport, was given the warning following his pleas to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Judge Daniel Williams said he was adjourning the case for a probation service report that will go towards determining his “dangerousness” and length of jail sentence.
MORE NEWS: Grandad run over by thug at supermarket petrol station for not wearing Covid mask
Pearce, who appeared in court on video link from Cardiff Prison, committed the assaults last September and November.
The Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant was also in breach of a suspended prison sentence for assault imposed last July.
He is due to be sentenced on April 11.
Pearce was represented by Nicholas Gedge and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.
