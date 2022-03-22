NEWPORT council and a local charitable trust look set to shake hands on a deal that will give Caerleon AFC a new stand at the club's home ground.

The football side wants to build a new stand for spectators, to replace the current one at Caerleon Recreation Fields.

But to do so requires the consent of the Charles Williams Trust, from which the city council has leased the recreation fields as part of a 999-year deal.

A 10-year agreement is now on the table for a sub-lease arrangement that would allow Caerleon AFC to build its new stand at Cold Bath Road.

"Liability for maintenance and use will pass from the council to Caerleon AFC, and there will be a small increase in income which will be used to offset existing costs of maintenance of the site," the council said in a report this week. "There will be no change to use or access of the playing fields."

The sub-lease agreement will allow the club to seek grant funding from Sport Wales to build the new stand.

Council officers believe the improvement project at Caerleon AFC's ground can "help them to secure their position within the [league], continue to provide kudos for the city of Newport due to their sporting success, [and] provide a modern and safe seating environment".

"Under the terms of the lease with the Charles Williams Trust, the recreation fields must remain available for use by the public - so the lease will only be for the stand and a small area surrounding the stand site," the council report said. "Use of the rest of the fields will be unaffected, allowing city services to continue to generate income throughout the year and allow the fields to be used by the public allowing them to remain active.

"Whilst we are mindful of the need to ensure that the fields are used as a public recreation ground and are available for use by the people of Caerleon, we also need to support our local sporting clubs.

"The proposed lease of part of the site will allow the club to provide new spectator facilities as well as retaining access for the local community."

Newport City Council will this week ask its cabinet member for assets and its cabinet member for culture and leisure to sign off on the sub-lease agreement.