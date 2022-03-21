PLANS have been submitted to Torfaen County Borough Council to build a spectator stand and football dugouts at playing fields in Cwmbran.
The plans involve construction of football-style dugouts, a small grandstand, new paths and a security fence at the playing fields at Maendy Way in West Pontnewydd.
Submitted on behalf of Colin Howells, the plans are intended to improve the playing fields and to provide an area for spectators.
The pitches are currently in use by Coed Eva Football Club.
The application form submitted indicates that 0.01 hectacres of public open space will be lost if the plans are approved and construction goes ahead.
As the land has not previously been built on, it is greenfield land.
READ MORE:
- Estyn inspectors rated these Newport schools as 'excellent'
- Microsoft buys former Quinn Radiators site in Newport
- Newport's Commercial Street shops sold
Neary residents have been informed of the application via notices put on nearby lampposts.
Anyone objecting to the plans has until March 30 to voice their concerns.
To object, residents can submit comments to the public access system on the Torfaen council website, email planning@torfaen.gov.uk or write to Civic Centre, Pontypool,NP4 6YB.
All contact about this specific planning application must include the reference 22/P/0153/FUL.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.