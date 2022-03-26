TWO women in Caerphilly have shown that learning Welsh is possible no matter when you start.

Edina Potts-Klement and Lin Dodd took part in Learn Welsh classes and have now both found jobs at Welsh language primary school Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili.

Mrs Potts-Klement – originally from Hungary – and Mrs Dodd – from China – moved to Caerphilly after meeting their Welsh partners Neil and Martin in Hungary and Ireland respectively.

Both wanted to send their children to a Welsh language school and made the decision to learn Welsh as well.

Mrs Potts-Klement said: “All four of our children were born in Wales, and I wanted them to receive their education through the medium of Welsh. I love languages and speak Hungarian, German and English, so signing up to a Learn Welsh class to support the children was an easy decision.”

Both mums took an advanced level course with Learn Welsh Gwent through Coleg Gwent.

Mrs Dodd said: “My confidence as a Welsh speaker has grown even more since I started working at the school. I am also able to continue using Welsh at home with my daughter, who is in Welsh medium education.

“I was pleasantly surprised when Mr Griffiths, the head teacher, offered me the job and also extremely pleased as it had always been my goal to work at the school.

“Both of my tutors, Karen Riste and Helen Hollyman have been ever so encouraging and extremely supportive throughout my journey of learning Welsh.”

Mrs Dodd had her citizenship ceremony in Ystrad Mynach last year and took her oath in Welsh

Ms Hollyman was present at the ceremony and said: “I was lucky to be there at the ceremony and I was very proud of Lin. Teaching Lin over the past five years has been a pleasure, and it’s wonderful to see how far she’s come.

“Edina has also come a long way since I first met her two years ago. She’s conscientious, enthusiastic and has a clear flair for languages. I’m thrilled that they’re working in a Welsh language setting, and I’m sure they’re a great asset to Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili.”

Lynn Griffiths, head of Ysgol Gymraed Caerffili, said: “Edina’s first language is Hungarian and Lin’s first language is Mandarin, therefore having staff members who are plurilingual working at our school enables us to promote the importance of learning new languages.

“Both Edina and Lin are great linguistic role models for everyone in our school community, and Lin’s Mandarin Club, which she runs through Welsh, has been very well received by pupils and parents alike.

“We are all immensely proud of their achievements and see them as highly regarded members of our school family.”

The National Centre for Learning Welsh will be offering Learn Welsh courses free of charge for those working in the education sector in Wales from September. To register your interest please click here.