A NEWPORT cat who was so big she was unable to get through a cat flap is now ready for a new home after losing four pounds.
Motsy the cat arrived at RSPCA’s Newport Animal Centre in October after her owner died. She weighed 10.1kg which is around the size of a West Highland Terrier and twice the weight of an average adult cat.
The 10-year-old was unable to get in and out of the cat flap at the centre, so she was put up for fostering, and since November she has been looked after by Danni Wilson.
Motsy has been getting exercise and has lost 4.4lbs. She is now looking for her new forever home with someone who will help her on her weight loss journey.
“At first, she was very nervous and had a particular fear of hands,” said Ms Wilson. “So I started off by initially stroking her with my head.
“In the following weeks and months, her personality really started to shine through and now she follows me around and likes to play and have a fuss, although everything is very much on her own terms.”
It is thought that Motsy would help herself to her previous owner’s food and didn’t go outside for exercise, but is now showing an interest in Ms Wilson’s garden and sits by the back door, enjoying the sun.
“The weight has gradually begun to come off, she’s already lost an amazing two kilograms (4.4 pounds) and she can now just about reach the base of her tail," said Ms Wilson. "But she’s still very heavy and will need to continue to shed some pounds to get down to a healthier size.”
Kath Logan, deputy manager at Newport Animal Centre, said: “We think Motsy is the heaviest cat we’ve ever rehomed. She’s a beautiful girl who has come such a long way and we are all so proud of her.
“She’s now feeling much more comfortable in her own skin, but she still struggles to groom herself properly, so she will appreciate an owner that is able to give her a helping hand with this for the foreseeable future.
“It’s also very important that she continues with a sensible feeding regime to enable her to carry on losing weight, and this is something we will discuss with potential owners.”
Motsy would be best suited to an adult home where she is the only pet and has a secure garden to spend time outside.
How to ensure your pet is a healthy weight?
- If you think your pet might be overweight, always consult your vet in the first instance.
- As a guide - you should be able to see and feel the outline of your pet’s ribs without excess fat covering.
- You should be able to see and feel your pet's waist and it should be clearly visible when viewed from above.
- Your pet’s belly should be tucked up when viewed from the side.
- Get your pet weighed at the vets regularly if you are concerned.
- If your pet is used to treats, give them as part of their daily ration of low calorie foods. It is advisable to agree a daily ration of food, weigh it out at the beginning of the day and stick to it.
- If you want to give your pet treats, for example if you are training them, you should incorporate this into their daily food allowance and reduce accordingly.
- You could use playful interaction with your pet or a special toy as a reward instead.
- Always make sure your pet is getting plenty of exercise.
