POLICE are appealing for information following an alleged sexual assault on a train as football fans travelled back to Wales.

British Transport Police has confirmed they are investigating an incident on a Manchester to Cardiff train on Sunday, February 6, as fans travelled back from Cardiff’s FA Cup trip to Liverpool.

“At just after 6pm on Sunday, February 6, a woman was travelling on the service when a group of football fans boarded at Crewe station having attended a fixture in Liverpool,” said a British Transport Police spokesperson.

“A man holding a bottle of wine then approached the woman and sat next to her before repeatedly asking for her name.

“He then told her he wanted to kiss her and touched her inappropriately. She told him to get off and he replied ‘there is nowhere for you to go’.

“She then moved down the carriage to get away from the man and stood with two Cardiff football fans and a woman who witnessed the incident.”

The man is described as white, in his mid-50s, of medium build, with short brown hair. On the day he was wearing a black gilet, navy jumper and blue jeans.

British Transport Police officers would like anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist them with their enquiries.

Officers have said they are particularly keen to speak to the two Cardiff City FC fans and the woman who stood with the victim on the train after the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200011710.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.