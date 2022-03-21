A FIRE on a Caerphilly industrial estate was put out after more than 24 hours.
The fire happened near the Heads of the Valleys Industrial Estate around 1:34am on Saturday, March 19.
A statement from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that on arrival it was ‘a large, well-developed fire.’
It is said to have been a commercial fire but no cause has been given by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire was extinguished around 5:46am on Sunday, March 20 by multiple crews from across South Wales.
Residents had been asked to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution and this has now been lifted.
The full statement read: “At approximately 1:34am on Saturday the 19th of March 2022, we received reports of a large commercial fire near the Heads of the Valleys Industrial Estate in Rhymney.
“Multiple crews from various locations across South Wales were in attendance and upon arrival were faced with a large, well-developed fire.
“Crews worked alongside partner agencies and emergency service colleagues to strategize and secure the area. Firefighters used specialist equipment including water bowsers and aerial ladder platforms to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished at approximately 5:46am on Sunday the 20th of March 2022.
“Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution due to the accumulation of smoke in the area. This measure has now been lifted.”
