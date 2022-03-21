A BODY has been found on Penarth Beach.
South Wales Police were called to the scene this afternoon and do not believe the circumstances of the death are suspicious.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police can confirm that the body of a man was found on Penarth beach shortly before 1.45pm today [March 21].
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage and next of kin have been informed.”
Welsh Ambulance Service were also called out to the scene.
A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called this afternoon [March 21] at 1.59pm to the Cliff Hill area of Penarth to a reports of a medical emergency.
"We attended scene with one emergency ambulance, two rapid response cars and the Hazardous Area Response Team.
"No further details are available."
