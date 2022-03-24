BUS passengers in Newport will now be able to make a donation to support humanitarian work in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, as a gesture of solidarity, Newport Transport repainted one of its double deckers in the colours of the Ukraine flag.

"This bus will hopefully act as a reminder not only to do what we all can to help, but also the importance of democracy and peace," said Scott Pearson, managing director of Newport Transport, at the launch of the repainted 402.

(L-R) Newport East MS John Griffiths, Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd, Newport Transport boss Scott Pearson, and Cllr Debbie Harvey, chair of Newport Transport.

In Newport, several community appeals and campaigns have been launched to help the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion of their homeland.

And now, passengers on the 402 service – with its new yellow and blue livery – can donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through a collection box on board.

A Newport Bus double decker has been repainted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Picture: Newport Bus

The collection box was installed on Monday, March 21, and will be in place until the end of the month.

The Disasters Emergency Committee is made up of 15 member charities who are experts in humanitarian aid and specialise in different areas of disaster response.

Disasters Emergency Committee charities are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and people who have been displaced by the Russian invasion.

The collection continues alongside a month-long trial of free bus travel for journeys within Newport throughout March - in the hope of encouraging more people to use public transport over their own cars - which also runs until the end of March.

You can also donate to the appeal without boarding the 402, via donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal.

#ThereWithUkraine

Donations made via JustGiving and use of the JustGiving website will be subject to the JustGiving privacy policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/privacy-policy/privacy-policy-v30 and cookie policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/cookie-notice

None of the donation will be collected by Newsquest. Financial transactions are with JustGiving to donate to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross Society raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund Charity Registration No. Eng/Wales 220949,Scot SC037738, IOM 0752, Jers430