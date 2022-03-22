A LARGE mountain fire broke out in Caerphilly last night.
The fire broke out on the mountain in Abertridwr and residents were told to keep windows and doors closed as South Wales Fire and Rescue Service battled the blaze.
A spokeswoman for the service said that they received a call around 7.25pm and a stop message was received at 10.45pm when the fire was put out.
The service did not elaborate on the potential cause of the fire.
Crews are currently in attendance at a large fire on the mountain above Abertridwr. Due to the smoke being generated, residents are advised to close doors and windows .— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) March 21, 2022
