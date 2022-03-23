A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NICHOLAS CLARK, 34, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted riding a KTM bike while disqualified on December 19, 2021.

He was made the subject of an eight-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am, banned from driving for nine months and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JAY MARIE BABER, 27, of East Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer on June 28, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £363 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

PAUL MICHAEL PIKE, 45, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating on December 16, 2021.

MORE NEWS

KEVIN PARRY, 48, of Worcester Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN JAMES, 56, of Glanffrwd Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUMPHRIES, 35, of Shelley Green, St Dials, Cwmbran, was jailed for five months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing cable wiring from Cwmbran Centre, possession of an offensive weapon – a homemade pick axe – in a public place, possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £900 in compensation and costs.

ASIM RIZWAN, 24, of Grosmont Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN JONES, 53, of Thomas Fields, Rhymney, was ordered to pay £269 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted stealing items worth £70 from Boots, Tredegar, on March 11.

JASON JOHN ROUGH, 44, of Greenfield Street, New Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL SILVER, 37, of Cefn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.